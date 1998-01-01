Check Your Plugins
Plugins power the videos, animations and games in your Firefox. Keep an eye on their status and keep them up to date.
Be sure to restart your Firefox after making all recommended updates.
Common plugins you should check often.
Common Plugin Questions
What is a plugin?
- Plugins are bits of software that power videos, animation and games in your browser.
- They’re built outside of Firefox by companies like Adobe Systems and Apple.
Why should I update my plugins?
- Out of date plugins can increase your risk for attack by malware, viruses and other security threats. They can also cause interruptions that negatively affect your browsing experience.
- Updated plugins keep your browser working smoothly and safely.
- Plugins don’t always update automatically so it’s up to you from time to time.
How can Firefox help me?
In the future, Firefox will update plugins for you. Until then, you should regularly check this page and update your plugins to keep your Firefox safe.
How can I see which plugins I have installed in my Firefox?
We automatically detected your plugins above. To view all the plugins you have installed in Firefox, follow these steps in your desktop browser:
- Open the .
- Choose Add-ons.
- Click the plugins tab.
How do I disable a plugin?
In Firefox for desktop:
- Open the .
- Choose Add-ons.
- Click the plugins tab.
- Click on the drop down next to the plugin you wish to disable.
- Select "Never Activate" from the available choices.
Caution: Disabling a plugin means that you will no longer be able to do certain things. For example, if you disable Flash, you will not be able to watch videos on some streaming video websites.